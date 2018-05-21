Nurse scarred beautician for life with glass during row in Sleaford pub

A nurse was today (Monday) given a suspended jail sentence after she left a beautician scarred for life during an incident in a pub.

Linsey Brooks thrust a wine glass at Clare Garrill during an incident a year ago in the Barge and Bottle pub in Sleaford.

Her victim suffered a deep cut to the chin but Lincoln Crown Court was told that she had to make her own way to hospital because there were no ambulances available at the time.

Katrina Wilson, prosecuting, said Miss Garrill was out with a friend in the pub when they were approached by Brooks.

Miss Wilson said: “The defendant had never met Miss Garrill and did not know her. There was a connection between the defendant and Miss Garrill’s friend.

“The defendant was in a relationship and was under the impression that something had gone on between her partner and Miss Garrill’s friend.”

Miss Wilson said that as a result of Brooks’ behaviour Miss Garrill and her friend moved to the bar area.

“They ordered drinks. Shortly afterwards the defendant joined them. She ordered drinks and poured a drink over Miss Garrill’s friend. Miss Garrill retaliated and poured a drink over the defendant.

“The defendant had a prosecco glass in her hand. That was thrust forward at Miss Garrill and caused a cut.

“The defendant was detained and police were called. No ambulance was available and Miss Garrill had to make her own way to hospital for treatment. She had a deep chin laceration which was cleaned and sutured. It has left a scar.”

Linsey Brooks, 27, of Stocking Way, Lincoln, admitted a charge of unlawful wounding as a result of the incident on April 30, 2017.

She was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Judge Andrew Easteal, passing sentence, told her: “I can suspend the sentence. I do so because those few moments of temper and recklessness apart, you have done well in your life.

“I don’t think you intended to do anything more than throw your drink over her but that was the risk you took. As a result Clare Garrill will carry a scar on her face for the rest of her life and you will have a conviction on your record for the rest of your life. Both of you suffer the consequences of those few seconds of idiocy.”

Alison Summers, in mitigation, said that Brooks accepts she did wrong.

“She has no previous convictions. She is a qualified and registered nurse. There will be an effect on her professional career.”