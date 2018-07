Police are investigating the theft of an off-road motorcycle from a garage in Metheringham.

The orange KTM 85SX is said to have been taken from an unsecured garage on Tennyson Close between 11pm on June 22 and 6am the following morning

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnsnire Police on 101 and quote incident number 157 of July 1. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.