Police are looking for suspected thief who ran off after trying to steal pushbike in Nocton.

According to PCSO Kat Szaban of the local policing team, the unknown intruder was spotted taking the bike from the back garden of a property on Main Street in the village at about 6am on Saturday morning, but was scared off by the owner.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 338 of June 16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.