Pair arrested in connection with Rippingale burglaries released without without charge

Two men arrested last month in connection with a spate of burglaries in Rippingale have been released without charge, say police.

Since November last year there had been at least five reports of burglaries at various locations in the village.

But Lincolnshire Police are now stating there will be no further police action against the men, in their twenties, as they are no longer suspects, with no evidence to suggest that they committed the offences. They had both been interviewed and released on bail before this latest decision.

Therefore PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough neighbourhood policing team renewed her appeal for any information to assist with ongoing enquiries. Call 101 or alternately Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. “as you may have that last piece of the jigsaw that will bring the offenders to justice,” she said.