Pair fined for breach of court behaviour order

Two people are facing a bill of more than £1,600 between them after being found guilty of breaching a Community Protection Notice served on them in relation to their behaviour in the Sleaford area.

Duane Cook, 25, of no fixed address, was fined £30 on each of three charges of breaking the notice under the Anti-Social Crime and Policing Act 2014 and ordered to pay costs of £894, plus a victim surcharge.

He was given 28 days to pay.

Averline Case, 30, of Orkney Close, Greylees, was also found guilty of breaching a Community Protection Notice. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Neither attended the Lincoln Magistrates Court hearings on July 26 (Case) and July 29 (Cooke) where interim Criminal Behaviour Orders were made against them until August 23, when a full order will be sought.

Cook has also been excluded from the Greylees area and both have been ordered not to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the Sleaford area or they will be committing a further offence.

They were originally served the Community Protection Notices for intimidating behaviour which included shouting, arguments and aggression.

The action was brought by North Kesteven District Council whose Executive Board member for community safety, Coun Steve Clegg said: “Following a number of reports about the behaviour of people in this area, NKDC and Lincolnshire Police have taken a number of steps to try to stop this issue, which has been affecting several residents. Despite warnings and notices being given to them, these people chose to continue with this disruptive behaviour which led to the council taking them to court.

“It is important that we ensure our communities are protected from behaviour which negatively impacts on people’s lives.”