Thieves have been messing around with equipment designed for residents to enjoy the Woodside playing field in Sleaford.

Cranwell resident Shelagh McIntyre told The Standard that she had found a bench in the middle of Sleaford Woods on Monday.

She said: “Town clerk Kevin Martin confirmed it belonged to the town council having been taken from the Woodside play area.

“Those recycled plastic benches are heavy and it had been moved quite a long way!”