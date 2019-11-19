Pensioner admits causing fatal A17 crash at Heckington

A pensioner is to be sentenced next month after today (Tuesday) admitting she caused a fatal crash on the A17 at Heckignton.

Marilyn Cook pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving of Mary Marshall-Sheriff when she appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The charge follows a collision at Heckington between an Audi Q3 driven by Cook and another car on August 9, 2018.

Recorder Mark Watson adjourned the hearing for the preparation of a pre-sentence report on Cook.

Recorder Watson told her: “I have ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Don’t take that as any indication as to the sentence. All options are open.”

Cook, 72, of Scott Green Crescent, Gildersome, Leeds, was today given an interim driving ban.

She was granted bail to reappear before the Crown Court on December 17 for sentence.