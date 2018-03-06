Phone and socket set stolen from van in Metheringham overnight

Police are appealing for information after a van was broken into in Metheringham overnight.

According to PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham policing team, a white Citroen Berlingo van was parked on Caroline Road, Metheringham when it was broken into and a phone, phone charger and a socket set stolen between 4.20pm yesterday (Monday) and 6.30am this morning (Tuesday).

If you have any information to assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 73 of 06/03/18. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.