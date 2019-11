Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of heating oil from a house in Leadenham.

The theft is said to have happened between Friday November 1 and Monday, November 4 at a residential property on Post Office Yard in the village.

If you have any information that may assist, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident numbe 82 of November 5, Alternatively you may inform Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.