Number plates have been reported stolen from a van parked in Metheringham overnight, according to police.

The registration plates are said to have been taken from a white Mercedes Sprinter van in Roman Close in the village last night (Wednesday).

It was rpeorted to Lincolnshire Police who are asking is anyone has any information that may assist enquiries, contact them on 101 and quote incident number 53 of 08/03/18. Alternatively, you may inform Crimestoppers UK, on 0800 555 111.