Police alert after three suspicious men in a car sighted aruond Kirkby Underwood

Police are warning residents and appealing for further sightings of three men and a car whoi were spotted acting suspiciously in the Kirkby Underwood area on Wednesday afternoon.

The silver Peugeot 206 (Registration LD04 NCN) was seen in the village at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, the car and its three male occupants were seen in a farmyard in Aslackby Road.

She added: “Further suspicions were raised when earlier one of the males from this vehicle was walking alone in the village as the silver Peugeot with one male driving and one male in the back seat followed slowly behind him.

“When they realised they had been seen they made a speedy exit out of the village... direction unknown.”

If anyone can assist with police enquiries, call 101 quoting incident 221 of January 23 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111