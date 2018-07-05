Police and RSPCA appeal to find suspected dog fighter who has failed to appear in court

The RSPCA have issued a public appeal to help find a man accused of dog fighting who has failed to attend a number of court hearings.

John Herbert Knibbs, 54, previously of Polyanthus Drive, Sleaford, is wanted to appear in court for a number animal welfare offences, say the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity has urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of Knibbs to contact them on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Kirsty Withnall.

He is accused of six offences under the Animal Welfare Act and two offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act, but has failed to attend three hearings in April, May and June at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mr Knibbs hasn’t been seen since December and we’ve failed to reach him so we’re asking the public to help us track him down.

“We’ve tried all the normal avenues and have reason to believe he may have fled to southern Ireland.

“If anyone knows where he is or can assist in our investigation we’d urge them to contact us or police.”

Knibbs is one of five people due in court in connection with an RSPCA and police investigation in dog fighting.

The animal welfare charity joined North Wales Police and Lincolnshire Police as they executed warrants at three properties in September and December 2017, in which a number of dogs were removed.