Police appeal after alleged assault by two men on woman in Sleaford town centre alleyway

A woman is alleged to have been assaulted by two males in narrow town centre alleyway and police are seeking witnesses.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “A woman was assaulted in the Nag’s Head Passage, Sleaford,m (off Southgate) between 11.10pm and 11.45pm on Monday, July 2.

“We are investigating this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting Incident 544 of June 2.”

The woman is said to have been left shocked and anxious after the incident.

Police say there have been no arrests at this time.