Police appeal after car break-in and suspicious van seen in the area

Police are appealing for information of suspicious activity after theft from vehicle in the Kirkby Underwood and Rippingale area.

ON Thursday morning, between 9am and 10.15am, three vehicles were left parked and locked in the car park at Callan’s Wood, on Callan’s Lane, in Kirkby Underwood.

During this time a white Lexus was broken into, possibly using a screwdriver, to steal a black suede Fairfax and Favour handbag

PCSO Sandra Brommell from the neighbourhood policing team says: “Did you see anything or anyone or any vehicle acting suspiciously?

“Did you see or were you the lone male stood near a hedge in a field at the rear proximity to The Old Rectory, Callans Lane around this time? Also seen during this time was a ‘bluey coloured’ car, parked strangely on the verge to the front of this property, was this your vehicle?”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 114 of March 7.

In a second incident, around lunchtime on Friday, a white Ford Transit van, with the part registration F-51 J-F was seen in the Station Road and Pinfold Close areas of Rippingale village.

This was deemed suspicious as the two male occupants were looking into all the driveways of the properties.

Call 101 with any information, quoting incident 188 of March 8.