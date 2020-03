Police are appealing for information after a woman was hit by a car in Heckington on Monday.

The woman is said to have been walking along Station Road at about 11.45am when she was struck by a car, causing her to fall to the floor with ‘minor’ injuries.

It is believed the vehicle may have been a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which mounted the pavement and struck the woman before driving off.

Anyone with information, should call 101 quoting Incident 174 of March 2.