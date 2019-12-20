Police appeal after cyclist is injured in collision with lorry near Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist is said to have been injured in a collision with a lorry.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the reported collision on the A153 between Ruskington and Anwick, which is said to have taken place last week on Thursday December 12.

A police statement says: “A lorry is believed to have collided with a cyclist near Speedway Corner at 5.20am. The cyclist was travelling in the direction of Anwick.”

The 33-year-old male cyclist sustained a minor injury.

Police say: “It is possible that the driver of the lorry was unaware of the collision, but we need to hear from anyone who may have seen this or captured dashcam footage.”

You can contact the force by calling 101 quoting the reference number 26 of December 12. Or you can email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put the reference 26 of December 12 in the subject box. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org