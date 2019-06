Police are appealing for information after two lawnmowers were stolen from outbuildings in Horbling.

The theft was from a property on Church Lane and is said to have taken place between June 5 and 7.

Two petrol lawn mowers were taken stolen from outbuilding.

If you have information call police on 101 referring to crime reference 19000296723.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org