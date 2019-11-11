Police appeal after two ton generator stolen from remote farm location in fenland south of Sleaford

Police believe thieves must have used a lorry with lifting gear after a two ton generator was stolen from an isolated farm building on Billingborough Fen.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough neighbourhood policing team explained that the thieves broke into the farm shed to take the Wilson 100kva, black and white generator.

She said: “The location for this offence is totally rural and isolated, deep into Billingborough Fen. This stolen generator has an average weight of two tons, therefore a suitable lorry with lifting gear would have been required by the offenders to carry out this crime.”

The theft took place some time between 5pm on Friday night and 9.30am on Saturday morning.

She is appealing for any information about this crime. “Did you notice anything suspicious, out of place, along our rural roads overnight, into the early hours in the fen or village areas of Billingborough, Sempringham, and Dowsby?

“Do you have CCTV in any of these locations or dash cam footage which may have captured anything evidential to assist us?”

If you can help, contact 101 with any information, quoting incident 159 of November 9, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.