Police appeal again for witnesses to assault on woman in Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Sleaford town centre which was reported in The Standard earlier this month.

The incident is reported to have happened in the Nags Head passage, just off Southgate, in Sleaford on Monday July 2.

According to a police statement, at about 11pm, a woman was walking down the passage, followed by two males – both described as white and wearing shorts.

It was reported that the males threatened the woman, before one of them punched her, then the men made off.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking anyone who saw anything, or knows anything about this incident, to come forward and contact officers on one of the contact methods below:

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference (18000 307 951) in the subject box;

Call 101 quoting reference number 18000 307 951;

Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org “