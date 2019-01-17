Police appeal for information about two suspected shoplifters

An appeal has gone out to identify and find one of two men suspected of shoplifting from a Sleaford business.

The two men were caught on CCTV entering the Spar store at Hockmeyer’s Garage, Holdingham, and an image from the footage has been posted on Facebook to find the younger of the two men pictured in the doorway. The older one has already been identified by police, it is understood, after two men are alleged to have stolen several items from the convenience store.

Several people have responded to the post saying they may recognise the younger man and referred to several other alleged offences that the two may be linked to.

A spokesman said local police urge those who have been affected by any such offences by either of the men to report the incidents.

Anyone with information about the two men and their whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.