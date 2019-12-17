Police appeal for information after road rage incident against pensioner

Sleaford Police are seeking any witnesses to a ‘road rage’ incident where a man is reported to have kicked the wing mirror off a car belonging to an elderly woman at Heckington Fen. after their mirrors clipped.

It is understood that the incident happened after the two vehicles hit each other’s wing mirrors as they passed on the narrow country lane.

The male driver stopped, got out, shouted at the elderly woman before kicking out at her car.

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident 361 of December 11.