Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault reported to have happened in the afternoon in Sleaford last month.

The incident is said to have taken place in Northgate on Tuesday March 12 between 4.30pm and 5.15pm, when two men are said to have assaulted the victim, who was walking past the Marquis of Granby pub.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you are asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 294 of March 12.