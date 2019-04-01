Police appeal to find man in connection with purse theft in Sleaford

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a purse theft in Sleaford.

A woman had her purse stolen from her handbag while out shopping in Sleaford at around 4pm on Tuesday, March 19.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the man seen in the image may be able to assist with their investigation.

If you can identify the man, get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 287 of March 19. Or email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 287 of March 19 in the subject line, or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.