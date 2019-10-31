Police appeal to identify male on stolen bike

Sleaford Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise a male captured on CCTV while riding a stolen bicycle.

Officers are seeking any information in relation to the theft of a green pedal cycle from the Market Place in Sleaford on September 7.

After previously exhausting other lines of enquiry they are now looking to the public to identify the male in the grey tracksuit riding the bike in the Market Place in town.

Anyone who can help should call 101 and quote crime reference number 19000478902.