Police appeal to identify woman related to garden ornament theft

Sleaford police are looking to speak this women (pictured) in relation to the theft of a garden ornament.

The ornament is said to have been taken from a property on Rudkin Drive in Sleaford at about 4pm on Monday, January 20.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they need to speak to the woman in relation to their investigation: “Can you identify this woman?

“If you know who she is, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 309 of January 20, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”