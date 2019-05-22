Police are looking for this Lincolnshire man wanted for GBH

Lincolnshire Police are looking for a 25 year old man wanted for GBH who may be passing through the Sleaford area.

Stephen Hollingsworth is said to be wanted for a GBH offence and is believed to be travelling between the Grantham and Chapel St Leonards areas of the county.

If you know where he is, contact police on 101 quoting ref number 18000 430 393, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same reference number in the subject line. Or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111