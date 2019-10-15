Police cash and power boost

Monday’s Queen’s Speech, which focused on crime and justice, has been welcomed by Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.

The package of bills announced included seven relating to crime and justice.

PCC Marc Jones said the measures set out in the speech were a perfect combination to “punish criminals, protect victims and keep our communities safe”.

He continued: “I’m delighted by the legislative programme set out by the Government today, and I’m sure it will be roundly welcomed by the people of Lincolnshire.”

Included is a sentencing bill to keep serious criminals in prison for longer, impose tougher sentences on foreign offenders who return to the UK, and provide better protection for victims of domestic abuse.

PCC Jones said: “The proposed bills will underpin and strengthen the work I do every day to ensure we punish criminals, protect victims and keep our communities safe.

“We have already made tremendous strides in all these areas, but this determination to protect our residents will reinforce continued efforts.”

Sleaford and North Hykeham’s MP, Dr Caroline Johnson, has welcomed last week’s announcement of additional funding for 50 new police officers for Lincolnshire too.

The Government has invested £750 million to hire 20,000 extra police officers, with the first 6,000 in place by March 2021.

This is in addition to a £20 million package to tackle county lines drugs gangs and a £25 million Safer Streets fund for new security measures for Britain’s worst crime spots.

A delighted Dr Johnson commented: “The current funding formula means Lincolnshire is the lowest funded police force in England and Wales per head of population, despite having to cover one of the largest areas - some 2,284 square miles.

“This is a welcome step in the right direction but there is still more to do, and I will continue to push for Lincolnshire to receive the funding it deserves.”

She added: “Through empowering the police to keep us safe we are sending a clear message to criminals that they should feel terror at the thought of committing offences.”

The Government has announced the first tranche of police recruitment targets as part of a three-year programme to recruit 20,000 new police officers across the country.

Mr Jones said: “The announcement of an extra 50 officers for Lincolnshire is very good news.

“The new officers will be a welcome addition to the front-line staff out in our communities keeping residents safe.”