Police crackdown on speeding

Lincolnshire Police is launching a campaign against speeding after it was revealed 142 people were killed as a result of motorists hitting the accelerator last year.

This represents 25 per cent of the total 568 people killed or seriously injured on Lincolnshire’s roads in 2018.

That is why, this month (August), police are focusing on speed and setting out why there are some factors specific to Lincolnshire that road users need to consider.

Supt Paul Timmins said: “The unique make-up of our county means we need to adapt our speed according to circumstances.

“We have lots of A and B roads, sharp bends and vehicles of varying speeds sharing the roads.

“It’s a rural county and agricultural traffic is inevitable and essential. How drivers respond to this is a choice. Choose speed and you endanger yourself, your passengers and other road users.

“Slow down and enjoy the rural scenery. Be patient, allow extra time for a journey and don’t get frustrated. This is Lincolnshire, our roads are a challenge and our drivers need to raise their game accordingly.”

The campaign is split into two – week one, a warning phase, followed by action and enforcement in week two and three (now under way).

Supt Timmins continued: “It’s not that we want to catch you speeding. On the contrary, our aim is to have all drivers adhering to the limits and driving to the conditions. We would be delighted to catch no one.”

He added: “In a quarter of collisions where people were killed or seriously injured on our roads, speed was a factor. There are people who would be alive today if it weren’t for a speeding motorist. There are people would not have to deal with life-changing injuries if it weren’t for a speeding motorist. Don’t let that motorist be you.

“Speeding is anti-social, dangerous and we won’t accept it in Lincolnshire.”

The united effort against speeding will see Lincolnshire Police personnel pro-actively speed checking across the whole of the county and keeping the public posted on the results.

“You’ve been warned,” finished Supt Timmins. “We know that our communities want us to tackle speeding in their communities, and it’s essential that we reduce the number of killed and seriously injured on our roads. Curb your speed, or face a fine, or worse.”

People are encouraged to support the campaign online by liking and retweeting Lincolnshire Police posts.

They can also tell the force why they do not speed using the #WhyIDontSpeed hashtag.