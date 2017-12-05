Police drone assists RSPCA and Environment Agency search of land at Brant Broughton

The Lincolnshire Police drone operator team assisted in a joint agency search of land at Brant Broughton this morning.

The new drone team, often used to track hare coursers, was called in on the multi-agency search warrant of farmland at the rear of a property with Environment Agency and RSPCA officers, according to a police spokesman.

The force spokesman said: “Our role was a supportive one.”

The drone unit commented via Twitter: “Great result for the team providing overwatch at the rear of the property in open farmland.”