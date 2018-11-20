Police give more details on Ruskington robbery and appeal for witnesses

More details have been revealed by police as officers seek more information about masked robbers who targeted a delivery lorry in Ruskington.

Officers are appealing for witnesses in relation to the robbery that occurred around 5.30am on High Street South, Ruskington, on Monday November 12.

Lincolnshire Police have stated that a lorry had parked up to deliver goods to a local shop when two men wearing head coverings reportedly made the driver open the rear of the lorry before making off with a quantity of cigarettes, apparently carrying them in a large bag.

The robbers are suspected to have had a vehicle parked nearby.

A spokesman said: “Were you in the area at that time in a car or on foot – did you see any suspicious activity?

“If you believe you can help, contact us by calling 101 quoting incident 35 of November 12, or emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and putting 35 of November 12 in the subject title, or calling anonymously the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.