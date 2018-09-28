Police hunt Romanian van linked to thefts from skip in Folkingham

Police are looking for sightings of a Romanian van linked to thefts from a skip in a front garden in Folkingham.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, the incident happened at around 2pm yesterday (Thursday September 27) in West Street, Folkingham.

She stated: “Two males were seen taking items from a skip located in a front garden. This is believed to be without the home owner’s permission.

“The two males were in a white van with a Romanian number plate - BZ76 BEB - which was last seen heading out of the village onto the A15.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident 222 of September 27 if you see this vehicle or 999 if you see a crime taking place.