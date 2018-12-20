Police hunting for thieves who abandoned a stolen forklift on a busy dual carriageway at Sleaford

Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a person or people walking away from a JCB forklift that was carelessly abandoned by thieves on the busy A17 Sleaford bypass yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The loader was brazenly left, dangerously blocking part of the dual carriageway as traffic hurtled by at about 10.45am, after the thieves ran out of fuel having managed to drive it all the way from the Kings Lynn area.

Abandoned - the JCB forklift carelessly parked on the A17 dual carriageway at Sleaford on Wednesday morning. EMN-181220-094947001

It is said to have been stolen from a building site in Terrington over the last couple of days.

Police officers managed to reach the vehicle soon after to direct traffic around the hazard but the culprit(s) had already fled.

A police spokesman said: “We are seeking witnesses who may have seen persons walking away from it towards Holdingham Roundabout or being picked up at the roadside.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 108 of December 19.