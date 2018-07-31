Police incident in Sleaford cordons off road

We have received reports of a police incident this morning (Tuesday) in the Duke Street area of Sleaford.

Eye witnesses reported two fire appliances plus police cars and officers at the scene and the road cordoned off during the last hour.

Ambulance crews were on hand at the scene this morning.

A fire service spokesman confirmed there has been an incident which firefighters attended, but added: "It has been handed over to the police and is now a police matter."

One witness saw drums of what appeared to be chemicals stood outside a property in the area of the corner of Duke Street and Eastgate.

Jane Peck said: “It is the fourth time police have been to that address in a month and the second time this week.

“The neighbours were evacuated and had to stand out on the grass at the end of the road and go right round to get in and out.

The area was cordoned off by police during the incident in the Duke Street area of Sleaford.

“There was a fire engine, ambulance and paramedic car and four or five police cars and some drums of chemicals stood in the path. I am not sure what has happened to the person who lives there but it is worrying for the neighbours as some are elderly.”

She said the emergency services had arrived at about 9am and were there for about an hour.

She said: “My friend was coming to pick me up and rang me as she could not get down the street. It could be anything with chemicals involved. The tubs were all on clear view and then the police put them in yellow bags to take away.”

The incident has been scaled back. Only one police car remains on scene and the road is now reopened.