Police incident on Eastgate in Sleaford this morning

Police operation on Eastgate in Sleaford this morning (Friday).
Sleaford residents have reported coming into town this morning and seeing a police presence on Eastgate due to an operation in progress.

The operation involving a number of police officers has taken place at around 9am this morning (Friday) at a flat in the former Waggon and Horses pub on Eastgate, with officers in two cars and a Tactical Support van involved in the incident.

The vehicles were initially parked in Eastgate car park opposite but officers were later seen entering a flat at the premises and a police van parked outside.

It is unknown at this stage what the nature or purpose of the incident is. We are awaiting further updates from Lincolnshire Police.