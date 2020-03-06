Police intelligence predicts a rave in Lincolnshire this weekend

Police believe there may be a rave set to take place somewhere in Lincolnshire this weekend.

They have raised concerns after previous ‘unauthorised’ events have led to violence, public noise nuisance, drugs and traffic obstruction, such as one which was held near Colsterworth, just off the A1.

In a statement a force spokesman says Lincolnshire Police are in receipt of intelligence stating there may be a rave in the county this weekend.

“No further details are known at this time.”

People are asked to report any suspiciou activity relating to this by calling 101 and quoting incident 212 of march 6.