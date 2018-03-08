Police investigate attempted burglary at Billingborough allotments

An allotment shed in Billingborough is suspected to have been targeted by burglars last weekend.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team. some time between 10am and 10pm on Sunday someone has tampered with the padlock on a shed on the allotments in Birthorpe Road, Billingborough.

She said: “It is believed that the intention was to gain entry.”

Call police on 101 if you can assist with enquiries quoting incident 355 of March 4. Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.