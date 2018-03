Police are investigating a burglary of an unoccupied home in Billingborough.

The empty residential property on West Road, Billingborough is said to have been targeted by thieves sometime between February 8 and March 6, say the neighbourhood policing team.

If you have any information regarding this call 101 referring to incident 297 of March 6. Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.