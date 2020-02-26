Police investigating hate crime near railway station

Police are treating an alleged incident involving two teenage schoolboys victimising a vulnerable man near Sleaford railway station as a hate crime.

Lincolnshire Police have stated they are investigating the ‘hate crime’ which was reported to have occurred in Station Road, Sleaford at around 4pm on Wednesday February 12.

In a statement a force spokesman said: “A member of the public reported that a man described as having a learning disability was verbally abused by two boys believed to be 13 or 14.

“This happened near the railway station.

“One was of a stocky build with brown eyes and the other was of an average build with freckles.

“We are looking to identify the victim and for him to come forward.

“Please contact us through one of the following ways if you have information about who the victim was.”

It has been alleged by one witness who was waiting for a bus nearby that the boys were in St George’s Academy uniform and the man appealed to her for help, saying they spit at him, shout and trip him up every day. She confronted the boys before reporting it to the police.

St George’s Academy says it is saddened to hear of the incident and has worked swiftly to identify the two students concerned with the support of the police and parents.

If you can identify the victim or identify the boys involved, call police on 101 quoting incident 333 of February 12, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org