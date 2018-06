Police are appealing for information about a burglary which took place at a property in Harmston.

A garden shed was broken into on Vicarage Lane, Harmston between 9pm on June 21 and 6am on June 22.

Nothing appears to have been taken until further investigations have been made.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 337 of 22/06/18. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.