Police looking into reports of balaclava-clad man acting suspiciously in Heckington

Police are responding to reports of a man wearing a balaclava acting suspiciously in a village near Sleaford this morning (Thursday).

According to a Lincolnshire Police appeal for information, the man, who was spoted by locals in Heckington, is believed to wearing a cap and a balaclava, and grey jogging bottoms.

They state on social media: “This man has been seen on Burton Road at around 9.50am today (Thursday) and near Heckington village.”

Call 101, referring to incident 95 oftoday if you have seen him.