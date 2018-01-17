Police looking into series of Transit van thefts in North Kesteven

Lincolnshire Police are urging owners of Ford Transit vans to be on their guard after nine vehicles have been stolen from various locations over the past four weeks.

The majority of these thefts happened in the West Lindsey area - including in Caistor, Saxilby and Reepham. But they have also recorded incidents in North Kesteven - in Sleaford, Metheringham, Branston and Lincoln.

A police spokesman said: “All the vans have been taken overnight by an unknown method before being driven to rural locations. The engines have then been removed and the vehicles burnt out.

“We need owners of these vehicles to be extra vigilant and report anything they believe to be suspicious. To make a report please call 101.”