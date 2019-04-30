Police looking to speak to man in CCTV footage about assault in Sleafiord

Officers investigating an assault which is alleged to have happened in Sleaford last month are appealing for help to identify a man in this image.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We believe this man can assist us with our investigation into the assault which took place in Grantham Road in Sleaford between 8.30pm and 9pm on Sunday March 31.

Police would like to speak to this male regarding an alleged assault in Sleaford.

"If you know who this man is or can help with enquiries, please contact us."

You can call 101 quoting incident 395 of March 31, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 395 of March 31 in the subject line, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.