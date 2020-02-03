Police officers hold a whip-round after thieves burgle boy

Three police officers made a young Fulbeck boy’s day when they held a whip-round to replace his stolen money.

Officers attended a burglary in Fulbeck last month, where they learned that an eight year old boy was the victim.

His Christmas and birthday money, amounting to £80, had been stolen. So the trio of officers decided to have a whip round, and give it back.

PC James Knychala, PC Christopher Windsor-Beck and Special Constable Dan McCormack were reluctant to publicise their good deed, saying: “Do you have to?”

They did not want publicity for it, they just wanted the boy to have his money back.

The officers have since visited the delighted eight-year-old with the collected cash and presented it to him at his home in Fulbeck.

They say he “smiled non-stop” during their visit, and especially enjoyed his experience of putting on the police car lights.

A force spokesman commented: “These officers probably turned what would have been one of his worst childhood memories, into one of his best. Thank you James, Christopher and Dan. We are proud to work alongside you.”

One Facebook follower commented: “Well done guys, what a lasting memory for the lad, he’ll probably grow up wanting to be a police office from such positive experience. Inspiring role models.”

The family asked not to be named.