Police say they have re-arrested a convicted burglar with connections in the Sleaford area after he breached the conditions of his early release from prison.

Police believed Alan Davidson, 38, might have been staying in or around the Sleaford, Grantham or Lincoln areas.

He has been recalled to custody after is licence was revoked on January 12, having been originally jailed for burglary.

It was announced on Sunday morning that Davidson had been arrested.