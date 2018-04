Sleaford police are appealing to find the owners of a lost dog found loose and in danger on the busy A15 at Leasingham this morning (Tuesday).

PC Jimmy Conway tweeted out just before 8am a picture of the dog, which had been found and taken in by officers.

He said: “Help us find the owner of this little dude. Found on the A15 Leasingham. Now being looked after at Sleaford Police Station.”

Contact Sleaford Police on 101 referring to incident 55 of today.