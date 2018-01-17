Police searching for convicted burglar in Sleaford area

Police are looking for a convicted burglar in the Sleaford area after he breached the conditions of his early release from prison.

Police believe Alan Davidson, 38, may be staying in or around the Sleaford, Grantham or Lincoln areas, although he could be elsewhere too.

He has been recalled to custody after is licence was revoked on January 12, having been originally jailed for burglary.

You are asked to contact police if you have any information that could assist in his return.

Call 101, quoting incident number 249 of January 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always call 999.