Police seek driver who left scene of collision on Sleaford street

Police are appealing for information about a collision in Sleaford in which a car was damaged and the other driver failed to stop at the scene.

It happened on West Banks in Sleaford between 7.30pm on Monday, August 6, and the afternoon of Tuesday, August 7.

A red Suzuki Swift – registration WG10 WVJ – was parked up close to a bed and breakfast in the area when it was hit by another vehicle which damaged the front passenger side wheel and bumper.

Did you see this car being damaged or know who might have caused the damage?

If so contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 335 of 07/08/2018 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - put the incident number (335 of August 7 in the subject box.

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org