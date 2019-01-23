Police seek help to find missing teenager who could be ‘anywhere in the county’

Lincolnshire Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager - Szymon Blaszkiewicz.
The 13-year-old was last seen at his home address in Lincoln four days ago, but could be anywhere in the county, say police.
Szymon was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue puffer jacket, skinny jeans and trainers.
If you believe you have seen him, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:
By calling 101.
By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk
By calling the missing person line on 116 000 or by emailing the charity on 116000@missingpeople.org.uk