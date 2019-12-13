Police seek man who made sexually inappropriate comments to a woman on a train from Lincoln to Sleaford.

British Transport Police are seeking a man who made a number of sexually inappropriate comments to a woman on a train from Lincoln to Sleaford.

Officers are appealing for information to help in their investigations after the incident which is alleged to have happened on November 20 during the journey at approximately 1.40pm.

A man is said to have sat down near a woman and started talking with her. The unknown man then started making a number of sexually inappropriate comments to the woman while staring at her.

Officers believe the man shown in this attached image may have information which could help them investigate.

Anyone who was on board the train and saw what happened, or knows the man in the image, is asked to get in touch.

You can contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 141 of 25/11/2019, o, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.