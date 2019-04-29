Police seek suspicious man who followed young women outside Leadenham Polo Club

Police are looking for a man who was reported acting suspiciously and approaching young women in the street in Leadenham on Saturday

The man, described as being in his mid 30s with a bald head and driving a blue Ford Fiesta, was reported shortly after 3pm to have driven slowly behind a 25-year-old woman walking away from the polo club which is located off the A607 which runs through the village.

Shortly after, the same man stopped and asked an 18 year old woman from the polo club if she needed a lift.

PCSO Kat Szaban of the neighbourhood policing team said: “Both females ignored the male and he drove away at speed towards the George Hotel and the A17 bypass.”

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 252 of April 27 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.